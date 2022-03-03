'The Batman' Takes Over World's Tallest Building Burj Khalifa Prior To Its Release; Watch

Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman is all set to release across theatres on March 4 and bankroller Warner Bros. is leaving no stones unturned to promote the forthcoming Dark Knight movie. A special video of The Batman was recently displayed at the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai. Netizens shared several snips of the special video show from Dubai and expressed their excitement to witness The Batman in theatres.

Batman takes over Burj Khalifa

Just a few days after the world premiere of The Batman, makers of the upcoming superhero film unveiled a special video on the tallest building in the world – Burj Khalifa. The video played on the building displayed text that read, "It's not just a signal, it's a warning. Unmask the truth." The video of the special event was shared by Warner Bros Pictures on their official Instagram handle and was captioned as "Our favourite Caped Crusader has taken over #BurjKhalifa! If this show does not get you excited for the movie release of #TheBatman nothing will!"

Earlier, as a part of their marketing campaign, Warner Bros. Thailand unveiled a life-size statue of Robert Pattinson in Batman's suit. Warner Bros. Thailand took to their official social media handle and shared pictures of an actual life-sized statue of Robert Pattinson as Batman. As they shared the photo, they wrote, "Batman storms the city, rising up in front of Fortune Town before getting ready for a full-blown blast in cinemas."

The Batman first began production when Ben Affleck had signed a movie that he was going to act, produce, write and direct. After Affleck opted out of the project, Reeves stepped in and decide to write a new script removing all the DCEU connections. Reeves and Robert Pattinson both have expressed their desire to make more sequels of the movie and Reeves said that he would like to expand the new Batverse.

The cast of The Batman also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is all set to release in India on March 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@thebatman