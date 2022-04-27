The Batman: Warner Bros Confirm Sequel; Robert Pattinson To Return As Caped Crusader

Hollywood studio Warner Bros has finally announced that Robert Pattinson starrer Batman is all set to return with a sequel. The studio also informed that Matt Reeves will also return as the writer-director of the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the important announcement by the studio was made at the CinemaCon on Tuesday night.

Warner Bros movie chief Toby Emmerich made a speech during the presentation and revealed that "Matt took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and delivered a fresh. Matt Reeves, Rob Pattinson, and the entire team will be taking audiences back to Gotham with 'The Batman 2'."

Warner Bros studio announces The Batman sequel

The story of The Batman revolves around Bruce Wayne (played by Robert Pattinson) moonlights as the Caped Crusader, fighting crime in Gotham City, uncovering corruption while pursuing the Riddler (played by Paul Dano), a serial killer who targets Gotham's elite.

Apart from the names mentioned above, the film also stars Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Colin Farrell as Oswald, Pennyworth Cobblepot/Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson.

Meanwhile, The Batman had stormed the global box office records even after the pandemic had created a deep impact. The movie, which was released in theatres worldwide in March this year, has so far raked in over $750 million at the global box office.

On the other hand, the film that marked Twilight star Robert Pattinson's DC debut also received a great response from fans in India. During the first weekend, the film did a business of Rs 1 crore during previews, followed by Rs. 7 crores on Friday, Rs. 9 crores on Saturday, and Rs. 9.25 crores on Sunday, taking the total to Rs. 26.25 crores.

Meanwhile, The Batman that set the cash registers ringing with its theatrical run recently made its way on OTT. The film started premiering on HBO Max on the 19th of April.

IMAGE: Instagram/TheBatman