'The Batman': Warner Bros Decides To Pause Release Of Film In Russia Amid Growing Tensions

The growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine have resulted in great loss of life and business in the two major nations. Owing to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Warner Bros. has decided to halt the release date of its forthcoming film The Batman in the Vladimir Putin-led country.

Warner Media had issued a statement on the same while announcing how they had to pass the release amid the humanitarian crisis. "In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film 'The Batman' in Russia," a spokesperson for WarnerMedia said in a statement.

Warner Bros halts The Batman release in Russia

The spokesperson added, "We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy." The DC adaptation was set to release in Russia this Friday, Variety reported. Warner Bros.' decision of halting the release of Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman comes hours after Disney decided to pause its theatrical releases in Russia. The move comes as much of the sports and entertainment world have lept into action to isolate Russia from global pop culture

Apart from this, another prominent Hollywood studio Disney has decided to pause its theatrical releases in Russia. The company's spokesperson shared the update via statement. "Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia," the statement read.

Disney will also halt the release of Turning Red from Pixar, which was previously set to premiere in the country on March 10, The Hollywood Reporter reported. "We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees," the spokesperson added. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Ukrainian Film Academy called for an international boycott of the Russian film industry. The Motion Picture Association said Monday that it “stands with the international community in upholding the rule of law and condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

