'The Batman': Warner Bros Upset As Robert Pattinson Starrer Goes Over Budget; Read Details

In the past year’s timespan, The Batman has climbed its way up to become the most awaited projects in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Helmed by Matt Reeves, the movie debuting Robert Pattinson as Batman has been in production for some time now. With the shooting schedule being cancelled and rescheduled due to the ongoing pandemic, the film had already taken extra days to finish the shoot. After the inconvenience caused by the further push of The Batman release date, rumours suggest that the makers are upset once again owing to the budget of the film.

For the unversed, The Batman started its production work by January 2020 and was supposed to hit the silver screens by June 2021. However, the pandemic induced lockdowns caused the shooting schedule to go overtime and the team was only able to complete the shoot by March this year. The movie was originally said to be made on a budget of $100 Million. However, owing to several reasons, the film has gone over budget and Warner Bros isn't happy.

Currently, several rumours are in the air regarding The Batman. One such rumour suggests that the Warner Bros production company was not happy with the first cut of the movie that Matt Reeves prepared. According to We Got This Covered, a fresh Reddit lead has claimed that the extensive stunt work in the film has caused it to go overboard with budget causing troubles during the film’s post-production period. The Batman release date is currently said to be March 2022.

Matt Reeves announces 'The Batman' production wrap

After being inactive on Twitter for months, Matt Reeves posted an update on The Batman on May 13. Sharing the picture of a covered clapboard of the film, the director revealed that the film’s shoot has been wrapped up. The tweet was lauded by DCEU fans who are eagerly waiting for the film to release. The Batman cast includes the likes of Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis.

Following Matt Reeves’ post, Jeffrey Wright, who plays Commissioner Gordon in The Batman, also tweeted about the end of the project. Sharing a fan art of his character, the actor wrote, “Gordon out. ...for now,” causing some fans to take it as a hint to a sequel in the planning. While many are waiting for the film to drop, a section of DCEU fans are still arguing about casting Robert Pattinson in The Batman to play their favourite hero.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE BATMAN TEASER

