The Big Bang Theory's Most Memorable And Quirky Sheldon Cooper Moments

The Big Bang Theory was one of the most loved shows of the sitcom world. The show finally concluded in 2019 after running for 12 successful years. It was loved from its first episode where they introduced the world to Leonard Hofstadter, Sheldon Cooper, Penny, Howard Wolowitz, and Raj Koothrappali, until the end where we saw the group of scientists complete the circle of life. Now that we will not be seeing our beloved characters on the TV screens, all we can do is rerun the episodes from previous seasons and enjoy the show. Here are a few of Sheldon Cooper's best moments from The Big Bang Theory that you will love to watch while watching the rerun.

Read | 'The Big Bang Theory' Cast In Tears As They Sit For Final Script Read

Best Sheldon Moments on The Big Bang Theory

Soft kitty

This children’s song was made famous by Sheldon and Penny. The scene of Soft Kitty is from the episode when Sheldon is sick and asks Penny to sing it to him. She sings the song which goes like this "Soft kitty, warm kitty, little ball of fur! Happy kitty, sleepy kitty, purr purr purr!". After this Sheldon sleeps, making it a memorable scene to watch. Other than this, the song was also sung by Sheldon to Penny when she dislocates her shoulder. Amy also sings Soft Kitty for Sheldon in many languages. She sings it in German and Mandarin, which is also fun to watch.

Read | Jim Parsons Opens Up About The Ending Of 'The Big Bang Theory'

Sheldon as The Flash

We all remember that Sheldon Cooper and his friends were big comic book fans and used to go to the San Diego comic-con too. In many episodes, we saw the cast members dress as DC comics characters. Sheldon was seen in the suit of the fastest man alive. In episodes where he drinks coffee, he wears the suit as he feels he has become superfast. During the comic book store’s contest of the best Justice League team, Sheldon again dresses as The Flash.

Read | 2019, The Year When It All Ends: Along With Game Of Thrones & Avengers, 'The Big Bang Theory' Wraps Up After 12 Years. Kunal 'Rajesh Koothrapalli' Nayyar Writes An Emotional Post

Drunk Sheldon

While all his friends would toast with a glass of a drink, Sheldon was seen with a glass of milk. But this changed many times as his friends either slipped alcohol into his drinks or he drank in the heat of the moment. Instances of Sheldon drinking you should not miss are the one where Sheldon wins an award and has to give a speech and the one where Sheldon is sick and goes to a cowboy club where he shares the details of his secret projects.

Read | Sad About 'The Big Bang Theory' Ending, Says 'Young Sheldon' Star Iain Armitage

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.