The Celebrity Dating Game Episode 2: Whom Did Iggy Azalea And Carson Kressley Choose?

For the latest episode of The Celebrity Dating Game, which aired on June 21, 2021, Zooey Deschanel hosted Australian rapper and singer Iggy Azalea, along with TV personality Carson Kressley. In the dating game show where they had to choose from three eligible matches each, Iggy Azalea chose to go with Shaughn Adamski, while Carson Kressley chose Chuck Stanley. The two celebrities reached this conclusion after a few rounds of questions that the two parties asked each other.

The Celebrity Dating Game Episode 2

For the second episode of the show, Zooey Deschanel guided Iggy and Carson through various rounds. Their suitors did not know which celebrity they were going to be matched with, and Michael Bolton sang about each celebrity with an original song about them. Carson Kressley had to choose between a single dad Jansen Schamp, accountant Steven Martinez, and assistant dean Chuck Stanley. Rapper and singer Iggy had to choose between touring stage manager Shaughn Adamski, EKG technician Korey Davis, and voiceover artist Eddie Williams.

Iggy Azalea and Shaughn Adamski

Iggy Azalea asked her suitors what they felt about dating someone who was more popular than them and went on to ask them about their tattoos. The three men had trouble guessing who the mystery celebrity was, so Bolton helped them guess who she was with a few hints. She then went on to choose Shaughn Adamski and went out on a date with him. However, there was no hint of her dating Adamski post the show, which could only mean that they did not take things forward.

Carson Kressley and Chuck Stanley

Carson Kressley began by asking questions that were on a lighter note like what they preferred between boxers and briefs. He then went on to ask them which scene they would want to create with him. Steven Martinez said that he would like to recreate a scene from Titanic while Chuck Stanley chose Brokeback Mountain. Carson ended up choosing Chuck because he liked riding horses too, and thought he would be a better match for him. However, post the show, he did not speak about the date or Chuck, which implies that they did not take things forward post the show.

