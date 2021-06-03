'The Conjuring 3' Actor Patrick Wilson Would Like To Ask THIS To The Real Ed Warren

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It star Patrick Wilson, who is also known for playing the part of King Orm/Oceanmaster in the Jason Momoa-frontlined film, Aquaman, has revealed what he would ask the real-life paranormal investigator Edward Warren (Who is is played by Wilson himself on-screen). During a conversation with the officials at ScreenRant, Wilson, 47, implied that he would drill the demonologist about the smallest of things that usually tend to go unnoticed by many. Additionally, he even went on to say that contrary to popular belief, meeting his real-life counterpart would be more than a pleasant affair. Read on to know more.

Patrick Wilson on what he'd ask the real-life Ed Warren:

While on the tropic, Wilson was quoted by the officials at ScreenRant saying something on the lines of the fact that he will be nervous about meeting him as he has formed a version of Lorraine of his own, in his mind. Additionally, he even expressed his hesitation regarding the same. But then, he was quoted saying that he knows that meeting the real-life investigator would be "super fun" and will see ask him about the various things regarding him, such as the knife that he reportedly keeps in the pocket. Wilson has thus far played the character twice already on screen. His third outing as the on-screen Ed Warren is slated for a theatrical as well as a digital release on June 4th.

A little about The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It:

Leading The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It cast members, such as Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will be seen reprising their roles of Ed and Lorraine Warren for the film once again. The film is based on the story of the case that centred on Arne Johnson, who killed his landlord in the year 1981. Post his arrest, Johnson went on to claim demonic possession as a defence, making him the first one in the history of the United States to do so. Soon, the case would come to be known as the" Devil Made Me Do It" case, which has been incorporated in the upcoming film's title. As far as The Conjuring 3 release date in India is concerned, nothing has been revealed yet. Globally, the film will be released in regions where theatres are operational as well as on HBO Max.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It trailer:

