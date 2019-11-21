The Conjuring 3: Here Are All The Details About The Upcoming Horror Film

The third instalment of the Conjuring franchise is all set to hit the theatres in 2020. The film is written by David Leslie Johnson and directed by Michael Chaves. The film stars actors like Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in pivotal roles. The film is much-anticipated as the previous two instalments of the series were well received by the audience. Here is a look at all that we know about the upcoming film.

A new director for The Conjuring 3?

The Conjuring franchise has been one of the most successful horror film series at the box office. The movie has been a topic of discussion amongst fans as the director of the film will not be the same anymore. The previous two instalments of the Conjuring series were directed by James Wan, while The Conjuring 3 will be directed by Michael Chaves. Michael Chaves is not a new name in the horror genre as he has previously directed the film The Curse of La Llorona, the plot of which is related to the Conjuring series. However, this film did not do well at the box office and this can be seen concerning the fans of the film.

The plot of The Conjuring 3

Speculations about the plot of the film have been pouring in ever since the film was announced. The story of The Conjuring 3 will reportedly be based on the haunted La Laurie Mansion, which is situated in New Orleans. The film will allegedly also feature the younger versions of the Warrens. In an interview with an online portal, the makers of the film revealed that the film would not be based on artefacts, but on one of the case files of the Warrens. According to the portal, the makers feel that it is necessary to keep the legacy of the Warrens alive and that is what the case file would do. There were also rumours about the story of the film being based on the concept of lycanthropy. The Conjuring 3 has a good competition as Halloween Kills and The Grudge have also been lined up to release in 2020.

Read Ghost Aventures' Bagans Fell Ill After Investigating 'Conjuring House'

Read These Interesting Facts About 'The Nun' Will Make You Rush To The Theatre Right Away!

Shooting of The Conjuring 3 wrapped?

The shoot of the film The Conjuring 3 reportedly took place in Atlanta, Georgia. The shooting commenced in June and was wrapped in August. One of the lead actors of the film, Vera Farmiga, also posted about the same on her official Instagram handle. The film is expected to release in September 2020.

Read 'Annabelle 3' | Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga To Reprise Their Roles As Ed And Lorraine Warren

Read Mumbai Police Joins 'The Nun' Meme-Fest, Brings Out A Witty Social Message!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.