'The Conjuring 3': Know All About The Real-life Court Trial That Inspired The Film

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, much like the previous films from The Conjuring movie franchise, has been inspired by the real-life paranormal investigations that have been carried out by the famed Paranormal Investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Who are played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in the film). The film, as is evidenced by the trailer, will also focus on a murder convict who pleaded guilty by the reasoning of demonic possession. This article will essentially take the reader through the specifics of the real-life case and the paranormal investigation that followed. Read on for more.

Is The Conjuring 3 based on a real story?

The third outing of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, namely The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is based on the infamous "The Devil Made Me Do It" case, which is something that has been incorporated in the title of the film as well. On November 24, 1981, Arne Cheyenne Johnson was convicted of first-degree manslaughter for the killing of his landlord, Alan Bono in Brookfield, Connecticut. For the first time in the recorded legal history of the United States Of America, the defence had pleaded not guilty by the reasoning of demonic possession. The main plotline of The Conjuring 3 will focus on the events that happened prior to it.

Shortly before the above events took place, a certain 11-year-old David Glatzel had allegedly played host to a demon as per the claims of his immediate family. After being witness to a number of ominous occurrences involving the then 11-year-old, the family, exhausted and terrified, decided to seek the assistance of the self-described demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren in a last-ditch effort to help David out. Following the same, the Glatzels, along with the Warrens, proceeded to have multiple priests petition the Church to have a formal exorcism performed on David. The process reportedly continued for several days, concluding when, according to those present, a demon fled the child's body and took up residence within Arne. As per the case files and reports from the time, Arne's innocence was never proven given the nature of the claim and served five years out of what was supposed to be a 10-20 year sentence that was given to him.

The upcoming film is directed by Michael Chaves and is the third instalment in The Conjuring film series, which helped the production company behind the same launch a horror universe of their own, with various spin-offs such as the Annabelle film series and The Curse Of La Llorona, amongst others. As far as the information regarding The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It release date in India is concerned, no information regarding the same is available as yet. The details will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It trailer:

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT

