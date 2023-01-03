'The Conjuring 4' Could Potentially Be The Final Film In Franchise, Says James Wan

'The Conjuring 4,' which is currently in the works, might be the last film in the horror film franchise, said filmmaker James Wan in a recent interview. When asked if the fourth instalment of the film starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren will be the last in the series, James said "we'll see."

"We never know. You never know. We'll see," said James in a conversation with the entertainment website Collider.

He added, “We are working on it right now. With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them]. And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it's the right thing, the right story that we're telling.”

There are currently eight movies in the franchise, including three movies about the paranormal Annabelle doll and three movies about 'The Conjuring.' 'The Nun' and 'The Curse of La Llorona' are two stand-alone horror movies.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who wrote the screenplay for the second and third The Conjuring movies, will return as writer on the fourth part in the series, according to PTI.

Wan along with Peter Safran will return to co-produce the film.

More about 'Conjuring 4'

While The Conjuring's Lorraine and Ed Warren will make a comeback for the upcoming movie and take on a new case, plot specifics are still being kept under wraps. The film will presumably be based on the hauntings that the real-life Warren couple looked into, similar to previous movies in the series.

No other cast members have been revealed as of yet, and based on Wan's statements, it seems that the fourth movie's plot is still being worked on.