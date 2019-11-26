The Debate
The Crown: Fans Praise Helena Bonham Carter's Portrayal Of Princess Margaret

Hollywood News

Helena Bonham Carter is currently seen as Princess Margaret in her recent Netflix project, The Crown. Here is how fans have reacted to her performance.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, who is famous for her work in the Harry Potter series, is considered as one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. After delivering several path-breaking performances in movies like The Wings of the Dove and Alice in Wonderland, Helena Bonham Carter is currently seen as Princess Margaret in her recent Netflix project, The Crown Season 3. Here is how the actor prepared for her role in the critically acclaimed series.

Helena Bonham Carter prepares for her role in The Crown

Helena is currently seen as Princess Margaret, which was earlier played by Vanessa Kirby, in the much-anticipated series, The Crown. In an interview with a leading daily, Helena Bonham Carter revealed that it was difficult to portray the character of Princess Margaret, as the late royal member had a different trait than the rest of the royals. Helena added that the princess had a particular way of praising someone and putting them down at the same time, making it difficult for Helena to portray the character. Recollecting the time she met Princess Margaret, Helena Bonham Carter revealed that the late princess wanted no one else but Helena, to play her character in the series. The actor also confessed that she was terrified to take up such a celebrated role.

Fans React to Helena Bonham Carter's performance

 While Helena’s stellar performance in The Crown is heaping praises among critics, fans of the show have also given a ‘thumbs-up’ to her performance in The Crown. Take a look:

Published:
