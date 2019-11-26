The Crown: Fans Praise Helena Bonham Carter's Portrayal Of Princess Margaret

Helena Bonham Carter, who is famous for her work in the Harry Potter series, is considered as one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. After delivering several path-breaking performances in movies like The Wings of the Dove and Alice in Wonderland, Helena Bonham Carter is currently seen as Princess Margaret in her recent Netflix project, The Crown Season 3. Here is how the actor prepared for her role in the critically acclaimed series.

Also Read | The Crown's Helena Bonham Carter Was Terrified To Take Up Such A Celebrated Role

Also Read | The Crown Season 3: Helena Bonham Carter 'met' Princess Margaret Through A Psychic

Helena Bonham Carter prepares for her role in The Crown

Helena is currently seen as Princess Margaret, which was earlier played by Vanessa Kirby, in the much-anticipated series, The Crown. In an interview with a leading daily, Helena Bonham Carter revealed that it was difficult to portray the character of Princess Margaret, as the late royal member had a different trait than the rest of the royals. Helena added that the princess had a particular way of praising someone and putting them down at the same time, making it difficult for Helena to portray the character. Recollecting the time she met Princess Margaret, Helena Bonham Carter revealed that the late princess wanted no one else but Helena, to play her character in the series. The actor also confessed that she was terrified to take up such a celebrated role.

Also Read | The Crown: All You Need To Know Before The 3rd Season's Release

Fans React to Helena Bonham Carter's performance

While Helena’s stellar performance in The Crown is heaping praises among critics, fans of the show have also given a ‘thumbs-up’ to her performance in The Crown. Take a look:

One of the very few series which gets better with each season is @TheCrownNetflix . Incredible Season 3. Totally in love with #OliviaColman & #helenabonhamcarter! Binge mode on! — akhila deshpande (@akhiladeshpande) November 25, 2019

Just finished @TheCrownNetflix season 3#HelenaBonhamCarter she is brilliant & deserves an oscar pic.twitter.com/w1Q0JT3c0y — Tammy (@tammyhrh) November 17, 2019

Just watched the ‘Margaretology’ episode of The Crown. How close to the truth? Only the very few may know. Fantastic production, amazing performances by all. Story moved me to tears. #TheCrown #OliviaColman #HelenaBonhamCarter — Steven Vine (@SDVine) November 25, 2019

@TheCrown is so engaging, political, and unnerving. The best so far is #HelenaBonhamCarter. She steals scenes with her loving & extremely real portrayal of Margaret. She plays the foil to Elizabeth perfectly without missing a beat. Combining sadness and hilarity. Love & Despair🔥 pic.twitter.com/nWsybt7fuT — Walker Crenshaw (@MckenzieCrensh2) November 22, 2019

Also Read | The Crown: Some Of The Popular Movies That Showed Life In The Royal Family

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.