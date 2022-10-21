'The Crown S6': Makers Will Not Film Princess Diana’s Fatal Car Collision; Here's Why

As fans excitedly wait for the fifth season of the Netflix series The Crown, makers have dropped a major update about the sixth season. As the shooting of season six is underway, the makers have decided to skip Princess Diana's fatal car crash for the upcoming installment.

As per a report by Deadline, the car collision would not be re-created for Netflix’s Emmy-winning drama series.“The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown,” Netflix also said in a statement released to The Sun.

The Crown season 6 to not recreate Princess Diana's fatal car collision

As per a source of the publication, the production was “on edge” over re-creating the scene of Diana’s death, which forms a part of the timeline of the events taking place in the sixth season.

The Crown season 5 is all set to premiere on the streaming giant on November 9. Citing sensitivity surrounding the subject, a source on the production said, “We’ve been dreading getting to this point. The countdown is two weeks and while we’re calmly carrying on it’s fair to acknowledge that there’s certain anxiety; a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there’s bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one."

For those unknown, Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, in a car crash at the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris. Henri Paul drove the vehicle carrying the royal member along with her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed. Trevor Rees-Jones, who worked as a security consultant for Al-Fayed’s father, too was present in the car and was the only one to survive. Diana passed away from her injuries after being rescued from the scene, but Al-Fayed and Paul were killed on the spot.

The report further added that though the crash would not be shot, the moment before and after the collision will be shown in the series. On Wednesday, the makers dropped the trailer of season 5 of The Crown which will throw light on Princess Diana and King Charles' highly publicised divorce.