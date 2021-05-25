'The Dark Knight Rises': Matthew Modine Speaks On Violent Death Scene That Was Edited Out

The Dark Knight Rises is a 2012 superhero film directed by Christopher Nolan that features Matthew Modine who played the role of Deputy Police Commissioner Peter Foley among others. During an interactive session, the actor revealed that his character’s death scene was cut from the film because it was excessively violent. The movie could have got an NC-17 rating if the scene was added which would damage the film’s box-office profits.

Matthew Modine speaks about a deleted scene from The Dark Knight Rises

Speaking on the Cinema Blend Reel Blend podcast, Matthew Modine admitted that the director edited his death scene out of The Dark Knight Rises because it was very violent and would have gotten an NC-17 rating. He disclosed information about the deleted scene and explained, “After Bane dies and Batman gets stabbed, [Talia al Ghul] gets in one of those vehicles. She starts to drive away, and I’m shooting at her. And I got run over. All it does is, it just cuts, and I’m on the ground, dead.”

Matthew added that the scene was violent and the guy that was doubling him got hit by the car. The makers put a plexiglass thing on the front of the car and he got hit. They had ropes to pull the guy into the air but he went up and they dropped him from about 15 feet and the sound of his body hitting the cobblestone street in front of the New York Stock Exchange was sickening.

Further, he recalled how Christopher Nolan reacted to the violent scene. He said that Nolan was struck by the brutality of the scene and his face was white as they shot the scene. Nolan tried to keep himself calm and said, “OK, let’s move on” but Matthew wondered if he was okay.

About DC's upcoming Batman film

The DC franchise is getting another reboot, The Batman with Robert Pattinson playing the lead role. The film is directed by Matt Reeves and stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell alongside Robert. The film is slated to release in 2022.

