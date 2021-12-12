'The Defiant Ones' Fame Cara Williams Passes Away At The Age Of 96

Golden age actress Cara Williams famously known for her Oscar-nominated film 'The Defiant Ones' has reportedly died on Thursday. She passed away at the age of 96 years. The news of her death was confirmed by her daughter Justine Jagoda and great-nephew Richard Potter.

Taking to Twitter, Richard Potter confirmed the news of her death . According to the post he wrote, “My Great Aunt, who might have been the last surviving Golden Age of Hollywood actress died on Thursday at 96”. He further added,“#Oscar & #Emmy Nominated. #CaraWilliams. RIP Cara.”

Cara William's early life and her career :

Cara William's started her career as an actress and initially, she was born as Bernice Kamiat in Brooklyn, New York on June 29, 1925. Her parents divorced when she was a child and she thereafter relocated to Hollywood with her mother and started attending the Hollywood Professional School in which she began giving performances in cartoon shorts. At a young age of 16 years , the 20th Century-Fox cinema signed Cara and gave her a chance, and then she began appearing in films such as Darling Wide Open Town, In the Meantime, and Happy Land. Then eventually the actress earned big supporting roles in films like Boomerang!, The Helen Morgan Story, and The girl next door, and then, there was no turning back for Cara ,she was on the roller coaster ride of success in her 1940's and 50's. She also worked for television for few years for which she did get a lot of appreciation, she was already a big name by then but then she rose to fame by starting her own series, which was called The Cara Williams Show, along with Frank Aletter.

Awards that Williams Received :

Cara also worked in television and earned an Emmy nomination for her performance as Gladys in CBS’ Pete and Gladys. She also received an Academy Award nomination in the category of best supporting actress for her outstanding performance in the role of an widowed mother in Stanley Kramer’s The Defiant Ones opposite Sidney Poitier and Tony Curtis. By the year 1980, she almost left acting and now, she has left us . But nevertheless she will always be remembered and praised for her extraordinary performances and comic timings in her films.

IMAGE:ALLIAPPLEBUM_TWITTER