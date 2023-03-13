The Elephant Whisperers Bags Oscar For Best Documentary Short Film

Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers made history becoming the first Indian Documentary Short Film to win the Oscars. The documentary, backed by producer Guneet Monga, is about a couple - Bomman and Belli - who are entrusted with an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu. Others contesting against the short documentary were Hallout by Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev, How do you measure a year? by Jay Rosenblatt, The Martha Mitchell Effect by Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison and Stranger at the gate by Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones.

Other Indian titles that nominated at Oscars 2023 are Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes under the category of Documentary Feature Film and RRR song Naatu Naatu.

This has been the biggest win for The Elephant Whisperers. According to the film's producer, it took the team around five years to shoot the film. Ahead of Oscars, Priyanka Chopra had given a huge shoutout to the film and said this was one of the best things she watched in recent times.

In 2022, Writing With Fire became the first Documentary Feature Film to be nominated, however, it failed to make it to the winners' list.