The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: When The Final Title Card 'shocked' The Showrunner

Malcolm Spellman, the showrunner of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, was reportedly surprised by the title card that was revealed at the end of the show’s finale episode, namely “One World, One People”. While talking about the title, which read “Captain America And The Winter Soldier”, Spellman, during a conversation with the officials at Inverse, revealed that he was surprised that the makers didn’t change Bucky’s character’s name to “White Wolf”. For the uninitiated, White Wolf was the name that he had received from the Wakandans, which possibly teases Sebastian Stan’s future MCU character.

During the conversation with Inverse, Spellman admitted that it “wrecked” him. Additionally, he added that he hasn’t gotten a chance to speak to Marvel about it, but he assumed that the makers just wanted to play on the poetry of the title, since the 2014 film, which saw Stan’s Bucky Barnes making his on-screen debut as the feared Winter Soldier, went by the name of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”. The title reveal intended on signifying that The Winter Soldier has now fully transformed from an antagonist/antihero to an Avenger-like character. While on the topic, Spellman shared that he thought that If they had changed the title too much, it maybe wouldn’t have had the same effect, but, he truly doesn’t know what sort of discussion went into it. He revealed that he just remembered the title landing heavy with him.

About The Falcon And The Winter Soldier finale:

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier finale, namely "One World, One People" finally saw Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson in Captain America's suit and wielding the iconic shield. The same was previously held by John Walker, who had tainted the reputation of the shield during Episode 4 of the series. Prior to that, it was Sam's old friend, Steve Rogers, who held the shield and wore the Star-Spangled suit originally. In addition to the same, the finale of the Kari Skogland-directed series revealed that Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter was, in fact, running point as the Power Broker from behind the scenes. It is believed that since Sharon Carter has now received a full pardon and has been given her job back as a government official, she's now more dangerous than ever. The series even saw Wyatt Russell making his debut as "US Agent", or more popularly known as "Dark Captain America" in the series.

About The Falcon And The Winter Soldier:

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier release date was March 19th, the day when its premiere episode, titled "New World Order", made it to streamers all across the globe, making it the second MCU Disney+ Spinoff show from Marvel Studios. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier cast list includes the likes of Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, and Danny Ramirez, amongst others. Very recently, the likes of Florence Kasumbah also made her cameo as her Wakandan warrior character, Ayo.

In addition to the same, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was also seen making her appearance as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, also known as Madame Hydra, in the series. All episodes of the same, titled New World Order, The Star-Spangled Man, Power Broker, The Whole World Is Watching, Truth and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier finale, namely One World, One People are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location. Further, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier update(s) will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.