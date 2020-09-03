Where Was Eyes Wide Shut Filmed? Know The Filming Locations Of The Movie

Eyes Wide Shut is one of the most popular Hollywood films. The film boasts of a stellar star cast of Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise, Sydney Pollack and Marie Richardson. Apart from the cast, what also stood out through the movie was its locations. Although the story is shot in comparatively simpler settings, certain scenes required elaborate sets for the filming.

What were the Eyes Wide Shut filming locations?

The story revolved around a couple living in New York and, the shoot also was done in the city. As per movie-locations.com, the filmmakers had planned on shooting a lot of the scenes in actual locations but later switched it for studios. A scene from the movie where Cruise and Pollack have a conversation in the billiards room was originally shot at the Lanesborough Hotel. However, the scene was reshot at Pinewood Studios.

Although the story revolves in New York, some parts of the movie were also shot in London. The mansion of the rich and eccentric Victor Ziegler was, in fact, the Luton Hoo hotel in Bedfordshire, United Kingdom. Another scene in which Tom Cruise's character Bill gets followed is shot in Hatton Garden, UK. Some of the few Eyes Wide Shut shooting locations in New York include the exterior of Victor Ziegler's mansion which was the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland, on Madison Avenue.

About the movie: Eyes Wide Shut

The movie shows the story of Dr Bill Harford, his wife Alice and the psychological stress and dilemma he is in after he discovers that his wife had almost cheated on him. The thought of the affair weighs heavy on his shoulders. He tries to have an affair himself but fails. His conscience doesn't let him go ahead with it and he leaves immediately. In this dilemma, he makes some rash decisions that push him into circumstances that he didn't imagine would be this risky. Bill almost risks his own life while trying to find his way back, but eventually finds his way back safely. The brutally honest and sensitive look into a couple's personal life was an aspect that sets this movie apart.

