'The French Dispatch' By Wes Anderson Gets A New Theatrical Release Date

The French Dispatch release date set for October 2021

Searchlight Pictures have provided a new release date for Wes Anderson's upcoming star-studded film. The French Dispatch release date is set for October 22, 2021, in cinemas. This puts the comedy-drama against Edgar Wright's horror thriller Last Night in Soho and Clint Eastwood's western Cry Macho, as the three projects will arrive in the same weekend. Besides its theatrical release, The French Dispatch will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in July 2021, and will also screen in the U.S. at the 59th New York Film Festival.

The French Dispatch was initially set to be out on July 24, 2020, but was moved due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2020 was also cancelled. The film was rescheduled to October 16, 2020, before being pulled again from the Searchlight Pictures schedule. After a year-long delay, it now arrives in October 2021.

The film is said to be a love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city, focusing on three storylines. It brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch newspaper. The story is reportedly loosely inspired by The New Yorker magazine, which is loved by Wes Anderson.

The French Dispatch cast features Bill Murray in the lead as Arthur Howitzer Jr., the editor of the titular newspaper. Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Frances McDormand, Fisher Stevens, Griffin Dunne, Wally Wolodarsky, Elisabeth Moss, Jason Schwartzman, and Jeffrey Wright as writers and staff members of the daily. Other actors include Adrien Brody, Benicio del Toro, Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Tony Revolori, Alex Lawther, Mathieu Amalric, Liev Schreiber, Lois Smith, Henry Winkler, Bob Balaban, and more. Many of them are frequent collaborators of Wes Anderson.

