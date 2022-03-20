'The French Dispatch' Twitter Review: Fans Pour In Love For Dir Wes Anderson's Masterpiece

Director Wes Anderson’s latest film, The French Dispatch is laden with great elements that demand the attention of every viewer. As the film makes its way to streaming in India, it makes you realise that isn't something that can be best enjoyed on the small screen. The film widely captures the director’s love for The New Yorker and the influence of its stories and journalists on his life as a reader. Soon after the release, it has left fans intrigued by the storyline and director’s vision.

Through a fictional publication called The French Dispatch, the film is based in a fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé and it takes us through its journey under beloved editor, Arthur Howitzer, Jr. (Bill Murray). The film takes inspiration for Howitzer's character from foundational New Yorker editors Harold Ross and William Shawn.

Netizens react to The French Dispatch release

One of the users commented on the film’s storyline and wrote, “The french dispatch is a good film tbh. I'll give them that.” Another user who was impressed by the film wrote, “Finally saw The French Dispatch, and if you had asked me right afterward what my favorite part was I would've said the Benicio del Toro section.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “I’m happy that I saw The French Dispatch in a theater.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “I'm in love with Juliette from The French Dispatch, or maybe I want to be her.”

Meanwhile, from eccentric characters to a perfect medley of humour and despair, Academy award-winning filmmaker Wes Anderson is one of the most prominent figures of the cinematic world having contributed extensively to the world of cinema. Not only his distinctive narrative style and camera work has set an example for the upcoming filmmakers, but his ability to immortalize every character on screen is something admired by many experts. With over 25 years of experience and ten successful films under his belt, the director's latest offering was the romantic comedy titled The French Dispatch. The film features Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and more in key roles.

