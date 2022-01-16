'The Godfather' To Re-release In Theatres On 50th Anniversary; Watch Restored Trailer

The Godfather, helmed by Francis Ford Coppola, is all set to return to theatres for its 50th anniversary on February 24 at the Dolby Cinema and AMC theatres, followed by 4K Ultra HD, and digital on March 22. Paramount Pictures shared the joyful news in an official announcement on Twitter. Paramount has also released a new trailer for the restored version.

According to Variety, a total of 1,000 hours of colour correction and restoration of the original mono recordings, as well as 4,000 hours of removing stains and rips, went into the restoration.

Witness the saga of the Corleone family for the first time in 4K Ultra HD. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece The Godfather in select theatres February 25 and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Digital March 22. #TheGodfather50 🌹 https://t.co/E3HEcxUS22 pic.twitter.com/mdxeJOybJ6 — The Godfather (@godfathermovie) January 13, 2022

The Godfather is often referred to as the 'greatest film of all time'. Featuring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, and Talia Shire, the film bagged three Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Brando. The trilogy is based on the books penned by Mario Puzo, which traces the rise and fall of the Corleone crime family, from Italy to New York City, throughout decades of struggle.

The sequel, The Godfather: Part 2 was released in 1974. The film is considered to be the best of the trilogy, taking home six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor for Robert De Niro. The third part, The Godfather: Part 3 came in 1990 and it garnered mixed reviews. Coppola also recently released a director's cut of the third film, The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone. Under Coppola's guidance, all three films in the trilogy have been restored.

Coppola told Variety that he is very proud of the film, which 'certainly defined the first third of his creative life'. Noting the inclusion of his new cut of Part 3, the filmmaker said that he is also especially proud of Mario Puzo's film as it captures Mario and his original vision in definitively concluding their epic trilogy.

The director added that he looks forward to the newly restored films finding their way to the next generation. He said that it is gratifying to celebrate the milestone with Paramount alongside, the 'wonderful fans' who have loved it for decades. Adding to that, 'younger generations who still find it relevant today and those who will discover it for the first time'.

Meanwhile, the award-winning film has been restored once before, however as technology advances, new avenues have opened up to present it in the best possible condition.

