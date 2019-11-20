The Irishman: Watch Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro, And Joe Pesci In The Final Trailer

Martin Charles Scorsese is widely regarded as one of the greatest American filmmakers of all time. He was recently seen making news for his controversial statement about the Marvel movies. This year, fans of the director will be seeing him directing a crime drama movie. It is called The Irishman and is all set to release on November 27, 2019, in the USA. The final trailer of the movie was recently released. Read more to know about the trailer and the legendary cast of the movie.

The final trailer of The Irishman is out

The Irishman is a biographical crime drama which is set to release on November 27, 2019. Martin Scorsese will be directing the movie. The lead cast will feature Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Anna Paquin, and Joe Pesci. The final trailer of the film released on November 19, 2019, by the official YouTube channel of Netflix. Within a day of its release, the final trailer received over 361,701 views on YouTube. It gives a glimpse of organised crime in America through the eyes of a war veteran. The movie will showcase one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in the history of America - the disappearance of the Union leader Jimmy Hoffa.

In the trailer, Joe Pesci is introduced as the character of Russell Bufalino. Robert De Niro will be playing the character of Frank Sheeran, while Al Pacino stars as Jimmy Hoffa. The lead actors are much older than the characters they are portraying in the film. The screenplay of the movie is penned by Steven Zaillian. Al Pacino reportedly said that to him, the process of filming reminded him of the 70s. The Irishman is the first film directed by Martin Scorsese that features Robert De Niro since Casino in the year 1995.

