'The Irishman' Final Trailer: Fans React To The Robert De Niro, Al Pacino Starrer

Hollywood News

'The Irishman' is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. It stars Robert De Niro & Al Pacino. Read to know how fans reacted to the final trailer

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
The Irishman

The Irishman is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The names involved in the film has created the hype. It stars veteran actors like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Directed by acclaimed directed Martin Scorsese, it is an American epic crime film. The Irishman had its world premiere at the 57th New York Film Festival and was released in limited theatres. It received rave reviews from the viewers. The film is set to release on the popular OTT platform Netflix on November 27. Final trailer of the movie was released recently. Read to know how the fan reacted to the trailer.

Also Read | The Irishman: The Cast And Details Of The Upcoming Netflix Movie

The Irishman final trailer reactions

Also Read | U2 Concert: The Four Member Post-punk Irish Band Will Perform In Mumbai In December

Also Read | 'The Crown' Season 3: Fans Can't Stop Raving About The Newest Episodes

 

Final Trailer 

Also Read | Ford V Ferrari: Audience Reviews Of Christian Bale & Matt Damon Film

 

 

 

Published:
