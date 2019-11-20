'The Irishman' Final Trailer: Fans React To The Robert De Niro, Al Pacino Starrer

The Irishman is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The names involved in the film has created the hype. It stars veteran actors like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Directed by acclaimed directed Martin Scorsese, it is an American epic crime film. The Irishman had its world premiere at the 57th New York Film Festival and was released in limited theatres. It received rave reviews from the viewers. The film is set to release on the popular OTT platform Netflix on November 27. Final trailer of the movie was released recently. Read to know how the fan reacted to the trailer.

The Irishman final trailer reactions

Movie is going to be sensational!!! — Joanna M Quezada (@joannamquezada) November 19, 2019

@justinwsteele @gmenj2013 this is going to be a great movie — Marc Palumbo (@MarcPDesigns) November 20, 2019

If this is even half as epic as the trailer suggests it's going to be amazing #TheIrishman https://t.co/IPvJ3uNVXN — Allison Morris (@AllisonMorris1) November 19, 2019

Holy moly that trailer, going with a more emotional approach, very interesting. — Dr Ross Geller#ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@DrRossGeller_) November 19, 2019

Brace yourself....a storm is coming. Scorsese directing a gangster crime drama with de niro, pacino, pesci in it. Nothing can go wrong. Nothing. 😍😍😍 — Un-bhadralok bangali (@goonereol) November 19, 2019

Like I wasn't up for this already, now you throw this new teaser into the ring #LookingGood — Chad (@inkyfagin) November 19, 2019

Looking forward to seeing this. — ThePhoneMonkey (@ThePhoneMonkey3) November 19, 2019

Robert De Niro is reason enough not to watch this film. It could be the greatest film ever made and it won't make a difference to me. De Niro should decide whether he wants to be an actor or politician. Based on his dimwitted rhetoric it's better someone tells him what to say. — Facts Get In The Way (@amazzi) November 20, 2019

Even I’ve dreamt of you guys that i met you in movie , can’t wait — ☭ (@Hamad_Rajput) November 19, 2019

Final Trailer

The journey of a lifetime, as told by The Irishman Frank Sheeran. On Netflix November 27. pic.twitter.com/b6uVQj16We — The Irishman (@TheIrishmanFilm) November 19, 2019

