'The Last Movie Ever Made': Netflix Announces 'Don't Look Up' BTS Podcast Series

Taking to their social media handle, Netflix announced a new podcast series that will offer behind-the-scenes episodes from the Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence starrer, Don't Look Up.

The podcast series will have a total of six episodes and will make a big appearance with its first instalment, releasing on January 7. Alongside a brief look into the film's creation and production process, fun interactions and disagreements that took place while filming the movie will also feature in the podcast. The podcast will highlight appearances by different individuals from its gathering cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill and Himesh Patel. Netflix further revealed that the podcast will also feature interviews of Jennifer Lawrence, DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

🌎 Charting the wild behind the scenes journey as the cast and crew of Adam McKay's disaster comedy attempt to make a movie during a global crisis, The Last Movie Ever Made: The DON’T LOOK UP Podcast arrives January 2022. ☄️https://t.co/OV9gSZN0by pic.twitter.com/pRowLVyazG — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 27, 2021

“In early 2020, Adam McKay set out to make a comedy, It was meant to make fun of, and point to, the forces stopping us from saving ourselves from climate change,' Netflin informed, adding that the year 2020, of course, 'had other plans.'

"This is what happened when a cast and crew came together to make a disaster comedy while living through a series of very uncomedic disasters,” Netflix added.

More about Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence starer "Don't Look Up"

Don't look up centrally revolves around the story of two astronomers who discover that a comet is approaching Earth and would lead to the destruction of all life as we know it. It was released on Netflix on December 25. The satirical science fiction comedy is written, produced and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay.

The film Don't look Up has, however, received mixed responses from the audience. While the film may not have received the best of responses, Leonardo DiCaprio's performance in the movie has garnered tons of appreciation and the actor recently took to his social media handle and opened up on how the film digs into an analogy of modern-day culture and people's inability to pay attention to scientific truths. Don’t Look Up is the second film on the Netflix top 10 UAE charts, after the series Emily in Paris.

The film also has an Indian connection as actor Ishaan Khatter appeared in a small cameo role and the latter took to his Instagram handle and shared the clip of the same.

