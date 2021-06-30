The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has a new addition and its is another Gilmore Girls alum. The Amazon Prime series has just roped in Kelly Bishop in a guest-starring role. Scroll further and find out all the other details about Bishop’ role and more.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ropes in Kelly Bishop for season 4 of the show

According to Variety, the popular Amazon Prime series has brought in Kelly to play a guest role but has not revealed the exact nature of her role and are keeping it under wraps. The upcoming appearance reunites Bishop with Amy Sherman Palladino and Daniel Palladino, with who she worked on the Gilmore Girls as well as Bunheads, a short running sitcom. This development also marks the second Gilmore Girls alum to join the Maisel cast after Milo Ventimiglia, who will also make a guest appearance. The show is currently being filmed in New York City.

Kelly Bishop is popularly known for playing the matriarch Emily Gilmore in Gilmore Girls, which she also reprised for the Netflix series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which came out in 2016. Her role in the film Dirty Dancing is also one of the fan favourites. The actor has also bagged a Tony Award for best-featured actress in a musical for her performance in A Chorus Line. Kelly is repped by A3 Artists Agency.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is created by Sherman – Palladino, who is also one of the executive producers with her husband Daniel Palladino. The titular role of Mrs Maisel is played by Rachel Brosnahan. She shares screen space with Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch, playing other pivotal roles.

So far the series won 20 Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, which also include wins at both awards shows for best comedy series. Alex Borstein won the award for best-supporting actress in a comedy at the Emmy’s. Alongside, actors Rachel Brosnahan, Jane Lynch, Tony Shalhoub and guest star Luke Kirby have also won awards for the series.

Image: Maiseltv/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.