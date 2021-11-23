'The Matrix Resurrections': Keanu Reeves, Priyanka Chopra Seen In Newly Unveiled Posters

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated film The Matrix Resurrections, the movie's makers have unveiled new posters while increasing the excitement quotient. The makers have remained tight-lipped about the characters as they do not offer much insight into the roles. The star cast, including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Priyanka Chopra were seen in the new posters unveiled by the makers.

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared her poster where she can be seen in a printed jacket and loose pants paired with knee-high boots and her hair braided in short buns on each side. She captioned the post and wrote, “And she’s here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21. (sic)”

Warner Bros unveils new The Matrix Resurrections posters

On the other hand, Keanu who will be seen playing the role of Neo is seen looking fierce and serious as he dons a black long cape along with sunglasses. Earlier, the makers had shared a set of new posters where Neo reunites with Trinity, played by Carrie-Anne Moss along with some new cast members. The squad is seen sporting their classic leather attires and wielding weapons, raising expectations of high octane action from the film.

While sharing the posters on Instagram, the official handle of Warner Bros India wrote, “Re-enter the Matrix with these character posters for #TheMatrixResurrections. Coming to cinemas in India on Wednesday, December 22 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. #TheMatrix. (sic)”

The fourth instalment of the critically acclaimed sci-fi franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski, continues to follow the story of Neo and Trinity, 20 years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions. The trailer of the film provides a glimpse into the action-packed movie where chaos will ensue, triggered by a red or a blue pill.

Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will be seen as Trinity. As the release date is inching closer, makers have geared up to promote the film on a large scale. Glimpses from the promotions were shared by actor Priyanka Chopra whose role in the film remains undisclosed. The upcoming fourth film, The Matrix Resurrections, is written and directed by Lana Wachowski. The cast also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris.

(Image: @TheMatrixMovie/Twitter)