'The Northman' Trailer: Alexander Skarsgård Goes On Revenge Spree As The Viking Prince

From the maker of the critically acclaimed films The Witch and The Lighthouse, filmmaker Robert Eggers is all set to present another thrilling adventure of gory battle and vengeance in the forthcoming film The Northman. The venture stars Alexander Skarsgård who is known for his films like Battleship, The Legend of Tarzan and the hit drama series Big Little Lies, along with Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy among others. Fueling the excitement of the film, the makers finally dropped the highly anticipated trailer.

The Northman trailer

The trailer of the film was dropped on December 20 on the official social media handle of the movie The Northman. Aptly captioned, ''Avenge father. Save mother. Kill Fjölnir.' Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth is shown embarking on a revenge spree after his father, King Aurvandil, is killed at the hands of his uncle Fjolnir. The latter also takes his mother hostage which compels him to flee his native land only to return with only revenge on his mind.

Considering the scenic shots of Iceland set in the 10th century, the director had to take things up a notch with the production The Northman. Earlier in 2020, in an interview with Film Independent Coffee Talk, as per PTI, the director stated,

''There are many locations in the film, so we were constantly going on scouts to find places or reassess places that we have found and we're building sets there. We're designing all these worlds, building these villages, we're making thousands of costumes and props, training the horses the things they'll need to do, designing the shots of the films. There's a lot more storyboarding. Generally, I only storyboard the scenes that have visual effects or animals and stunts, things where all the departments need to be on the same page for it to work out.''

In an interview with Entertainement Weekly, director Robert Eggers talked about the movie and the things fans need to look forward to. He stated, ''It's basically the story of Hamlet or The Lion King, which was originally an old Norse story where the Hamlet character was called Amleth. We've told it in our own way'' The Queen's Gambit star Taylor-Joy reunites with The Witcher director as she plays the role of an enchantress, Olga. The film is set to release on April 22, 2022.

