'The Old Guard' Trailer 2: Charlize Theron Is Back With Hardcore Action; Watch

The first trailer of The Old Guard already had the audience taken by surprise with the stunts pulled off by the actors. The second trailer of the movie is out now, leaving fans astounded yet again. Read ahead to know more about The Old Guard new trailer-

The Old Guard Trailer 2 Out Now

The first trailer of Hollywood actor Charlize Theron’s upcoming movie, The Old Guard had fans experience the visual of some jaw-dropping and very dangerous stunts. The mysterious character of Charlize Theron in the movie is what stole the fans attention.

The first trailer of the movie that released a month ago had already made fans eagerly wait for what was coming up next. Now, the second trailer of The Old Guard that released recently has generated even more curiosity between the audiences. The second trailer is even more engrossing as it witnesses more guns getting fired and fights taking place.

The first trailer made it clear that actor Charlize Theron’s character with a group of other people is off on a mission that involves a lot of blood-shed. But, the second trailer brings in a twist in the tale.

The second trailer of The Old Guard revolves around a young girl who is forced to fight a battle that she is not very keen on fighting. Unaware of her gifts, the young girl, does not want to turn into a ruthless killer, even if it is in order to save the world. All she wants is to experience the joy of being with her family, friends, and loved ones but seems like God has something else planned for her.

About The Old Guard

The Old Guard is an upcoming American superhero movie that is a Gina Prince-Bythewood’s directorial. The movie is a Netflix Originals production and will be released on the OTT platform on July 10, 2020. The movie casts Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as lead characters.

The prime focus of the movie is on a group of mercenaries who are forced to live alone and avoid being in relationships in order to hide their secrets. The group will be seen up for yet another mission in the movie.

