'The Power Of The Dog' Fame Jane Campion Becomes 3rd Woman Director To Lift Oscar Award

The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion has become the third female filmmaker to win an Academy Award in the 'Best Direction' category. Notably, this is Jane Campion's second Oscar Award. Previously, she won the accolade back in 1994 for 'The Piano' in the 'Best Original Screenplay' category.

Jane Campion wins big at Oscars 2022

Back in 2010, director Kathryn Bigelow was the first woman to lift an Academy Award as the Best Director for her movie The Hurt Locker. Almost 11 years later, Chloe Zhao followed in her footsteps and won the Oscar for Nomadland. Now, it is Jane Campion who emerged as the third woman to win the coveted accolade in the category. It is pertinent to mention here that Jane Campion is also the first woman to be nominated for the best director category twice. Back in 1994, when she won her first Academy Award, Campion was also nominated in the best direction section for The Piano.

Oscars 2022 was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 27. Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Finneas were among the many notable musicians who performed during the event. There was also an all-star band's performance featuring drummer Travis Barker, legendary percussionist and singer Sheila E and pianist Robert Glasper.

However, an angry altercation between actor Will Smith and comedian Rock has created a massive buzz online. It so happened that Smith ended up slapping Rock after the latter joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. For the unversed, Pinkett's baldness is due to a condition called alopecia. When Rock made fun of it on stage, Will Smith ended up hitting Chris Rock on his face. The LAPD has commented on Will Smith striking Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards, saying “The individual involved has declined to file a police report.”

More about 'The Power of The Dog'

The plot of the movie is set in 1925's Montana, and the story follows the life of two rancher brothers. The duo becomes estranged after the younger one marries a widow with a nearly grown son. The role of the older brother is portrayed by Cumberbatch, who is extremely cruel to both his sister-in-law and her son. He mocks his brother's son as a 'sissy' boy and also encourages other ranchers to join in the abuse. Helmed by Jane Campion, this Western psychological movie also stars Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee in pivotal roles.

