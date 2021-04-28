The Russo Brothers Celebrate "3 Years Of Avengers: Infinity War" With Special BTS Footage

As the third addition to the list of The Avengers movie franchise, namely Avengers: Infinity War, completes three years of the release today, The Russo Brothers, the director duo that is responsible for the film has released a post that contains special Behind The Scenes footage from the sets of the same. As one will soon see, the post contains behind-the-scenes footage from those sets of the movie where some of the most memorable moments that are a part of the Infinity Saga's penultimate chapter were filmed.

In one of the posts, one can see Tom Holland engaging in playful banter with the director duo. Another section of the post, on the other hand, sees the crew members set the stage for the sequence that saw earth's mightiest heroes and the minions of the antagonist, Thanos (played by Josh Brolin in the film) confront each other for the very first time.

The Russo Brothers celebrate "3 Years Of Avengers: Infinity War" with a post ripe with BTS footage:

Avengers: Infinity War cast:

Avengers: Infinity War cast includes the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch and Don Cheadle, in the lead roles. The film even saw the likes of Tom Holland, the late Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright and Dave Bautista, amongst others, play pivotal parts too.

The film saw Josh Brolin's version of Thanos the Mad Titan for the very first time. Avengers: Infinity War saw all of earth's heroes set their personal differences aside and go up against a common enemy whose idea of bringing balance to the universe is to decimate half of it, which can be achieved upon gaining possession of the Infinity Stones. The film ends with Thanos bringing his plan to fruition, causing 50 per cent of the universe to be wiped out of existence, hence setting the stage for Avengers: Endgame, which would be the last addition to the list of The Russo Brothers' movies featuring the Marvel superheroes. The penultimate chapter of the MCU's Infinity Saga, with an IMDb rating of 8.4, is one of the highest-rated superhero films to date.