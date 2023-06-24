The Simpsons Made Eerie Prediction Of OceanGate Tragedy 17 Years Ago

The death of the 5 people aboard the OceanGate submersible has been confirmed by the US Coast Guard. Investigations of the debris found near the wreckage are currently underway to solicit further information about the ‘implosion’ of the vessel. While many found this situation to have popped up out of the blue, American animated-sitcom The Simpsons apparently predicted it as well.

3 things you need to know:

The US Coast Guard confirmed the death of 5 people in the Titan submersible implosion.

It was previously supposed that the Titan’s disappearance was a communication issue and that the crew might run out of oxygen.

An episode of The Simpsons featured a similar situation almost 17 years ago.

The Simpsons’ Season 17 episode showed an eerily similar situation

Before the wreckage was found, it was believed that Titan had undergone a complication which led it to be stuck. After the submersible had disappeared 1 hour 45 minutes into the deep sea expedition, social media users watched closely to the approximation of how much oxygen the survivors might have left.

(A tweet detailing similarities between the OceanGate tragedy and The Simpsons episode | Image: Twitter)

In The Simpsons Season 17 ‘s tenth episode, Homer’s Paternity Coot, Homer Simpson and his estranged father, Mason Fairbanks took an underwater trip with their own personal submarines. While they find an abundance of treasure at the shipwreck they were traversing, Homer’s submarine gets stuck around a coral reef. He suffered rampant communication issues as well. While he undergoes panic while seeing the oxygen level eventually reach zero, he passes out. However, the episode ends with them being rescued.

Reference to the Father-Son aboard Titan

Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, were also part of the OceanGate expedition. This is also mirrored within the episode, as Homer is spending time estranged father, Mason Fairbanks in an underwater setting.

The Simpsons have confirmed a number of incidents, including the September 11 attacks in 2001, Donald Trump’s presidency and even the Coronavirus Pandemic. The Simpsons writer Mike Reiss, who wrote the episode, has also gone through the OceanGate expedition three times in his career.