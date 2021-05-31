'The Suicide Squad' Star Margot Robbie's Movies You Can Binge Ahead Of The Film's Release

The Suicide Squad release date is inching closer every day. This film is going to see Margot Robbie in the skin of Harley Quinn for the third time. Over the course of many years, the star has delivered performances that have been deemed as memorable and even iconic by some. If you are waiting to catch Margot Robbie in The Suicide Squad again, the following list of Margot Robbie Movies that you can watch while you wait for its release may be of interest to you. Read on for the complete list.

1) FOCUS

Margot Robbie stars as a con woman who goes by the name of Jess Berrett in this film that is about one of the biggest cons that have been orchestrated by Nicky (Will Smith's character in the film) to date. Many have described Robbie's performance as entertaining, believable, and layered, amongst others. The film, which has a rating of 6.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

2) Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Margot Robbie stars as the late real-life star Sharon Tate in this movie about a fictitious television and film actor whose best years are seemingly behind him. This film sees Robbie's Tate climb up the ladder of success and mirrors the character arc of its leading men, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, in a sense of the term. The film, which has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, can either be streamed on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.

3) The Suicide Squad (2016)

The third in the list of Margot Robbie movies is the film that sees the star make her debut as the DC character she is almost synonymous with right now. It is believed that the highlight of this David Ayer film was Robbie's performance as the love interest of Jared Leto's Crown Prince of Crime. The film, which has a rating of 5.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

4) Birds of Prey

The story of the character seemingly immortalized by Margot Robbie in The Suicide Squad (2016) found its continuation in the 2019 film that saw her team up with some of the other iconic DC characters. This film, and especially Robbie's performance in it, was hailed for its one-of-a-kind action sequences and Robbie's ability to resemble her character's comic book counterpart closely. The film, which has a rating of 6.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

5) The Wolf Of Wall Street

Margot Robbie can be seen as the character of Naomi Lapaglia, the love interest of Leonardo DiCaprio's Jordan Belfort in this Martin Scorsese directorial. The film, as per viewers and reviewers alike, has seen her display a range like she seldom had in the past. The feature presentation, which has a rating of 8.2 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

6) Bombshell

Margot Robbie stars as Kayla Pospisjl, one of the leading ladies of the film that sets a strong rebellion against the ongoing practice of sexual harassment against the founder of Fox News, Roger Ailes. Her performance in the film is described as one of the more complex parts that have been played by the actor yet. The film, which has a rating of 6.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

7) Mary Queen Of Scots

Margot Robbie plays the part of Queen Elizabeth I in this period film about power politics and sibling rivalry. The movie sees the actor inhabiting the part and occasionally takes on the part of the antagonist in it. The film, which has a rating of 6.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

