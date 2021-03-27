The Suicide Squad Trailer Gives A Sneak-peek Into Its World Of Action And Madness

The trailer for The Suicide Squad, the upcoming DC film recently dropped, and it looks like the film is going to be an exhilarating ride. With elements of gore, action, comedy, and extreme craziness, The Suicide Squad trailer gives us a perfect tease of the film. It also introduces a lot of DC characters, that have not been seen in the films before. Read on to know more about the trailer.

The Suicide Squad trailer

While The Suicide Squad trailer gives us a sneak peek into the film and introduces to us multiple new characters, like Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, Ratcatcher 2, etc., it also brings back some of the old characters from David Ayer’s Suicide Squad (2016). These include Rick Flag, Amanda Waller, Captain Boomerang, and everyone’s favourite, Harley Quinn.

Don't get too attached. Watch Ratcatcher 2, King Shark, Colonel Rick Flag, and Thinker in #TheSuicideSquad trailer online now! pic.twitter.com/Ygl5eNxnv4 — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) March 26, 2021

The trailer opens with a scene of some of the villain-turned-heroes, going on a rescue mission to save Harley Quinn, only to reach there and find out that she has saved herself. From the very first scene of the trailer, the madness comes into the picture. While the trailer keeps the main plot unrevealed, it proceeds to tell us that Amanda Waller will be assigning the villains a big task to save the world, which they accept. The trailer is filled with action, madness, and some great punchlines.

The Suicide Squad cast

With such a variety of characters, the cast of the film is also just as amazing. Actor Idris Elba will be playing the role of Bloodsport, John Cena will be playing Peacemaker, Sylvester Stallone will be voicing for King Shark, and Peter Capaldi will be playing the role of the antagonist, Thinker. Actors Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, and Margot Robbie, will be reprising their roles as Amanda Waller, Captain Boomerang, Rick Flag, and Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad.

Don't get too attached. Watch Bloodsport, Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, and Polka-Dot Man in #TheSuicideSquad trailer online now! pic.twitter.com/imqNypIPMV — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) March 26, 2021

A lot of other actors, like David Dastmalchian, Sean Gunn, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchoir, Steve Agee, and many others will also be seen in the film. Actor and director Taika Waititi has also been roped in for the film, but his character is unknown till now. The ‘Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson will also be seen in the film, playing the role of Blackguard.

A word from director James Gunn

James Gunn announced the release of The Suicide Squad trailer on Twitter, with the caption: “Our first trailer. Warning: gore & adult language & supervillains & adventure & heart. Can't wait to see it in a theater with all of you on August 6.” In one of his Tweets, which was a reply to a fan, he had also revealed that if someone has not watched the 2016 Suicide Squad, and directly wants to watch this film, they will be 'just fine,' meaning that there is no connection between this film and the 2016 film.

Fans' Reactions to The Suicide Squad trailer

Take a look at the fans going crazy after watching the trailer. While some people are getting excited to see some of the DC characters coming on screen for the first time, some are excited to see Harley Quinn once again.

It's okay if I just watch that glorious #SuicideSquad trailer all day, right? pic.twitter.com/H8Ns81J9k4 — Gary Miereanu (@SuperPRGuy) March 26, 2021

I have watched this 18 times and counting. https://t.co/Toitj2kuCC — Eric Palicki (@ericpalicki) March 26, 2021

Dear Sweet God,

I was already going to watch this ASAFP.

It's got Capaldi, Robie, Fillion, Rooker, Elba--- EVERYBODY! AND KING SHARK!



And now it's got Starro?!! STARRO?!!!



I am watching this thing on a LOOP! https://t.co/pJqVF12OrE — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) March 26, 2021

*chanting*

king shark... king shark... king shark



*stamping feet*

King Shark... King Shark... King Shark



*shouting*

KING SHARK! KING SHARK! KING SHARK! https://t.co/xafdpZ0gam — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) March 26, 2021

Margot Robbie was born to play Harley Quinn. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/qg4s8KSdoW — Reviews by Brooks (@brookstweetz) March 27, 2021

