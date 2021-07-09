'The Tomorrow War' Sequel In Talks; Chris Pratt Expected To Return For The Lead Role

Chris Pratt recently starred in Amazon Prime's sci-fi film The Tomorrow War. The film received mixed reviews from critics, however, it was still a fan favourite for those who loved watching Chris Pratt fighting some aliens. While the film released on the OTT giant on July 2, talks about its sequel has already begun.

Everything about The Tomorrow War sequel

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the talks about the time-travelling alien invasion film, The Tomorrow War's sequel has already begun. Actor Chris Pratt is also expected to return for the second go-around. To decide further, the reported plan is to bring Chris McKay, Zach Dean and stars Sam Richardson, Yvonne Strahovski, Edwin Hodge, Betty Gilpin, and J.K. Simmons back for the sequel.

Details about The Tomorrow War

The Tomorrow War stars Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a group of time travellers who move back in time from 2051 to warn people about an alien invasion. The film made its digital premiere on July 2 on Amazon Prime Video. The film garnered an overwhelming response from the fans.

Chris Pratt thanks fans for showing their love to The Tomorrow War

Actor Chris Pratt took to his Instagram handle to celebrate the Fourth of July with his fans. He also thanked his fans for watching The Tomorrow War through a video. In the caption, the Guardians Of The Galaxy actor wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS! YOU DID IT! You have made @thetomorrowwar a HOME RUN win! Happy 4th of July!!". He further made an announcement regarding the success of the film and wrote, "Thank YOU to everyone who watched The Tomorrow War this weekend. The first 48 hours of global viewing for The Tomorrow War on Prime Video broke all the records🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️💪🏼💪🏼. #1 streaming film in the world!! And we could not have done that without each and everyone of you. Thank you all for joining us on this adventure! Happy 4th!!". The official Instagram handle of Amazon Prime Video reacted to Pratt's video and wrote, "Not only did you crush Whitespikes, you crushed records! Congratulations Chris! 🔥".

IMAGE: CHRIS PRATT'S INSTAGRAM

