'The Tomorrow War' Trailer Has Chris Pratt Fighting Aliens To Save The Future

The Tomorrow War stars Chris Pratt in the lead role as Dan Fogler. The upcoming military science fiction action film on Amazon Prime Video has garnered much attention with its first look and teaser. Now, the makers have released its first official trailer.

The Tomorrow War trailer out

Amazon Studios has shared the first full-length trailer of The Tomorrow War giving a glimpse at the movie. It starts with Chris Pratt as Dan Fogler at a family party enjoying with his daughter. Suddenly a light appears on the television as a group of soldiers from the future arrive at a football game. They inform that they are fighting a war 30 years in the future with an enemy that is not human and needs help.

Fogler gets drafted to battle in the future. Currently working as a teacher, it is revealed that he has been in the army and is a veteran. A device is installed in his hands that will help him to jump to and from the future war. Many people land in the future and are given 11 months' time when all human beings will be extinct. The video then shows a destroyed and burning world.

It has guns blazing, blasts, and battles on air, land, water, and ice. They have a chance to stop the war from ever happening. A scene shows Fogler hanging above an army of aliens. In the end, a quick look at the alien is seen. The Tomorrow War release date is set for July 2, 2021, on Prime Video. Check out The Tomorrow War trailer below.

Chris Pratt The Tomorrow War Poster

The Tomorrow War cast also has Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Seychelle Gabriel, Keith Powers, Mike Mitchell, Jasmine Mathews, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Betty Gilpin, J. K. Simmons, among others, in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Chris McKay in his live-action directorial debut and is written by Zach Dean. The movie was initially expected to hit the big screens on July 23, 2021, however, it opted for a direct OTT release as the reopening of theatres still remains to be a safety concern for many. Deadline reported that Amazon reportedly bought the rights for around $200 million.

