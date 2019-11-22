The Twilight Saga: Things That The Movie Changed From The Books

The first movie of the Twilight Saga named Twilight was released on November 21, 2008. The movie became a huge success with the teenage as well as the adult audience. The lead cast of the movie was Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner. The franchise was based on a book series by author Stephanie Meyer. While adapting the book into a movie, there were many scenes changed from the book to the movie.

Why Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson Separated After Twilight

Here are some instances from the movie that were changed from the book:

The first kiss

The location of the first kiss exchanged between Edward and Bella was changed. In the book, the couple has their first kiss after they leave the meadow, near Bella's truck. In the movie, Edward and Bella exchange their first kiss in Bella's room.

Kristen Stewart Shares That She Would Have Married Robert Pattinson

The van scene

Edward saves Bella from getting struck by the rogue van. In the book, the van scene was when Bella was going to school early in the morning. In the movie, however, Edward saves Bella from the truck after the school, when Bella was heading back home.

Seberg Starring Kristen Stewart Trailer Released, Stewart's Best Performance?

Laurent, James and Victoria

In the book, the characters of Laurent, James and Victoria were introduced during the baseball game. This is very late, nearly towards the end of the storyline. The movie decides to introduce the three villains way early, as they can be seen killing and feeding off people during the starting moments of the movie.

Seberg: Kristen Stewart Transforms Into 'Breathless' Actor Jean Seberg

Bella and Jacob

Bella and Jacob meet for the first time at the beach in the book. However, Bella meets Jacob before that. They are introduced when he and Billy bring the truck to the house in the movie.

Seberg Trailer Out, Fans Call It A Hauntingly Powerful Performance By Kristen Stewart

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.