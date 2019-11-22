The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

The Twilight Saga: Important Trivia To Know As The Film Completes 11 Years

Hollywood News

The Twilight Saga has competed eleven years since its release and here are some important trivia facts to know about the film, read ahead to know more.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
the twilight saga

Twilight has completed eleven years since it first released in 2008. Ever since the movie has had a dedicated fan base. Especially its two main characters played by Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. Here are some trivia facts about you may not have known.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twilight Saga (@twilight) on

Also Read | Seberg Trailer Out, Fans Call It A Hauntingly Powerful Performance By Kristen Stewart

11 years of twilight - all the trivia about the movie series

Also Read | Seberg: Kristen Stewart Transforms Into 'Breathless' Actor Jean Seberg

The prom dress

The prom dress worn by Bella, played by Kristen Stewart cost a mere $12. However, the suit Edward, played by Robert Pattinson wore was the most expensive item from the entire shoot. The scene was a beautiful romantic scene between the characters and was shot well. This scene was loved by fans as it was quite romantic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twilight Saga (@twilight) on

Also Read | Seberg Starring Kristen Stewart Trailer Released, Stewart's Best Performance?

Dynamo

Famous magician and illusionist Dynamo auditioned for the role of Edward. He was rejected, and therefore he transitioned and got into magic. Today Dynamo has over eight hundred thousand followers on Instagram. He is extremely popular for his illusions and often amazes fans with his unreal magic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dynamo Magician (@dynamomagician) on

Also Read | Kristen Stewart Shares That She Would Have Married Robert Pattinson

Bella's Lullaby

In a scene between Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, Edward plays a wonderful piano piece for Bella. This piece was meant to be a lullaby for Bella in an extremely intimate and romantic way. The piano piece was actually played by actor Robert Pattinson.

Also Read | Why Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson Separated After Twilight

Timing

Being the first film of the franchise the cast and crew were dedicated to making the film an interesting one. Actor Kristen Stewart was 17 at the time she was cast for the role. For the role of Edward over 5000 actors were auditioned. Besides that, the entire film was shot in an astonishing 48 days.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twilight Saga (@twilight) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG