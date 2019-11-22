The Twilight Saga: Important Trivia To Know As The Film Completes 11 Years

Twilight has completed eleven years since it first released in 2008. Ever since the movie has had a dedicated fan base. Especially its two main characters played by Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. Here are some trivia facts about you may not have known.

11 years of twilight - all the trivia about the movie series

The prom dress

The prom dress worn by Bella, played by Kristen Stewart cost a mere $12. However, the suit Edward, played by Robert Pattinson wore was the most expensive item from the entire shoot. The scene was a beautiful romantic scene between the characters and was shot well. This scene was loved by fans as it was quite romantic.

Dynamo

Famous magician and illusionist Dynamo auditioned for the role of Edward. He was rejected, and therefore he transitioned and got into magic. Today Dynamo has over eight hundred thousand followers on Instagram. He is extremely popular for his illusions and often amazes fans with his unreal magic.

Bella's Lullaby

In a scene between Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, Edward plays a wonderful piano piece for Bella. This piece was meant to be a lullaby for Bella in an extremely intimate and romantic way. The piano piece was actually played by actor Robert Pattinson.

Timing

Being the first film of the franchise the cast and crew were dedicated to making the film an interesting one. Actor Kristen Stewart was 17 at the time she was cast for the role. For the role of Edward over 5000 actors were auditioned. Besides that, the entire film was shot in an astonishing 48 days.

