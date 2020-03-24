The Undertaker Turns 55: Movies Of Mark William Calaway To Watch On His Birthday

Universally regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Mark William Calaway is also known for a few Hollywood's silver-screen performances. The WWE star turns 55 years old today. On this occasion, here are some of the movies by Mark William Calaway better known as The Undertaker.

Suburban Commando

Suburban Commando is a science fiction film with a comedy plot. Apart from The Undertaker, the flick also stars Hulk Hogan, Christopher Lloyd and Shelley Duvall. Based on the screenplay by Frank Cappello, Suburban Commando is directed by Burt Kennedy. Initially, the film was titled Urban Commando and was intended for Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon

Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon was also titled as Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery 2. Mark William Calaway has given his voice to this film. The Undertaker starrer is a direct sequel to Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery. It is a co-production between Warner Bros. Animation and WWE Studios.

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania is a 2017's release directed by Henry Yu. The film is a 3D-rendered computer-animated mockumentary comedy. The sequel was released after almost 10 years of its first instalment, Surf's Up (2007). Surf's Up 2: WaveMania was produced by Sony Pictures Animation and WWE Studios. Alongside, Mark Willian Calaway, the film also features John Cena, Triple H, Paige, and Vince McMahon.

The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown!

The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown! is a 2015 animated film starring The Flintstones. The film stars Fred Flintstone, Barney Rubble and the whole Bedrock group with stone age versions of WWE Superstars and Divas. It released on March 10, 2015, by Warner Home Video.

