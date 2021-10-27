'The Unforgivable': Trailer Of Sandra Bullock-starrer Released; Follows Tale Of Ex-convict

Sandra Bullock is all set to feature in a film after a gap of three years. Her previous venture was a Netflix release, Bird Box, which had become a talking point, and her latest film will also be released on the streaming giant. Titled The Unforgivable, the venture features the actor in the role of a woman who attempts to build her life after imprisonment but faces battles galore.

The makers have unveiled the trailer of the movie, and the thriller drama promises to be a gripping affair.

Trailer of the Sandra Bullock-starrer 'The Unforgivable' unveiled

Actor Sandra Bullock plays the role of a woman named Ruth in The Unforgivable, who is released from prison after serving a jail sentence of 20 years. She served the sentence for killing a police officer. As she returns back to normal life, she realises that life is not hunky-dory. There are multiple challenges in front of her, even as she tries to get a job and lead a life like the others.

Right from some tough phone calls threatening violence, and stern comments from people around her, she has to battle it all. Not many are forgiving of her crime, meanwhile, some feel that she had served her punishment. The battle gets so hard that she feels her only solace is to find her younger sister, who had parted ways with her years ago.

Inspired by British miniseries named 'Unforgiving'

The movie is inspired by 2009 British miniseries, which was titled Unforgiving. The original had been written by Sally Wainwright. It consisted of just 1 season and in that too, it had only three episodes.

The trailer does not give much into the reason for her violent crime. And that is set to be one main reason which will keep viewers hooked. The film is directed by Nora Fingscheidt, from a screenplay written by Peter Craig, Hillary Seitz and Courtenay Miles. The movie also stars Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Rob Morgan and Viola Davis.

The Unforgivable first releases in a limited theatrical venture on November 24. It will then hit Netflix on December 10.

(Image: Instagram/@netflix)