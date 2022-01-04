'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive For COVID-19 With Mild Symptoms: Reports

Veteran actor and host of the popular show The View, Whoopi Goldberg is the latest addition to Hollywood stars who have been diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus. The 66-year-old actor is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms and has been vaccinated and boosted against the virus. The diagnosis was reportedly made over the break.

Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19

As per a report from PTI, co-host of the ABC talk show, Joy Behar announced Goldberg being tested positive on the show and shared her health update. He stated, ''Whoopi unfortunately tested positive over the break, but she will hopefully be back next week. Since she is vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild,'' He also assured the fans that the team of The View were taking utmost precautions as he said, ''we are being super cautious here at The View.''

As per a report from The Hollywood Reporter, co-host Sunny Hostin had also tested positive for COVID-19 before Christmas as she stated, ''I am so thankful that I was vaccinated and boosted because I just had cold-like symptoms, but I didn’t feel great,”

Earlier, the host of the popular talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, also tested positive for the deadly virus as he shared the news with his fans via social media. He shared a picture of himself in the isolation room and informed that he tested positive on the first day of the break. He wrote,

''Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for COVID. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed.'' He also thanked NBC for their efforts to follow the protocols of testing and placing him in the isolation box before relaying the news of his diagnosis.

He added, ''Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job - and also thanks for putting me in the “What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?” isolation room when they told me the news.''

(Inputs from PTI)

Image: Instagram/@whoopigoldberg