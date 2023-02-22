The Walking Dead Actor Jansen Panettiere Dies Aged 28

Hollywood actor Jansen Panettiere died on Sunday in New York City. The actor was 28 years old at the time of his passing. Jansen Panettiere was the brother of actor Hayden Panettiere. Panettiere’s representative, Kasey Kitchen, confirmed the news of the actor’s passing to CNN.

The cause of Jansen Panettiere still remains unclear. The representative added that an investigation is currently proceeding to determine the circumstances of Jansen Panettiere’s passing. Jansen was part of The Walking Dead and found major prominence due to the film. He was also known for his work in Ice Age: The Meltdown.

Taking to Twitter, Valhalla Entertainment, who are responsible for the creation of The Walking Dead series, gave their remembrance to the Hollywood actor. They detailed the actor’s role in the series as Casper and gave their good wishes to the Panettiere family.

You might remember Jansen as "Casper" in "The Calm Before" in Season 9 of #TheWalkingDead. He will be deeply missed. The whole #TWDFamily is thinking about the Panettiere family right now. https://t.co/28VIBe0b6F — ValhallaEnt (@valhallapics) February 21, 2023

As per Jansen’s biography on his website, the star suffered from anxiety and depression but found art to be a way of coping with the conditions.

Jansen Panettiere's work

Other projects from the actor’s career include Even Stevens, The X’s, The Forger, Summer Forever, Love and Love Not, and The Martial Arts Child. He was also part of Tiger Cruise, where he starred alongside his sister Hayden. Variety reports that the actor is survived by his parents and sister.