The Weeknd: List Of The Canadian Singer's Songs With Over 1 Billion Views

The Weeknd, the three-time Grammy winner has given his fans a great playlist to listen to. He made his way into the music industry with his first recorded album, Starboy, that got huge critical accomplishment and appreciation. The Canadian singer has his own Youtube channel with more than 16.4 million subscribers. Read more about The Weeknd’s music videos crossing one billion views.

The Weeknd songs

Starboy

This song is from the album Starboy which was released in the year 2015.by Republic Records and XO. His official music video on Youtube has more than 1.6 billion views and the song is certainly famous all over the globe. The catch hook line gets the listeners to repeat the song again and again. The song is a collaborative effort of Daft Punk along with The Weeknd. The video is directed by Grant Singer and produced by Julien LeMaitre & Nina Soriano. This album bagged the Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 60th Grammy award ceremony.

The Hills

This song belongs to Weeknd’s, Beauty Behind The Madness album, which was released in the year 2015. The official music video has more than 1.4 billion views and makes this particular video the Canadian singer’s second most-viewed song after Starboy. The song belongs to Trap music and Alternative R&B music genres. The song sold 109,000 copies and 5.2 million domestic streams during its initial release. The music video is directed by Grant Singer and produced by FREENJOY, INC.

Can’t Feel My Face

This song belongs to Weeknd’s second studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness which was released in the year 2015. The song has more than one billion views on its official music video. The song was nominated for Grammy Awards: Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. His song was appreciated by the critics and Brennan Carley of Spin termed the song as a pop perfection.

