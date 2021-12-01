'The Wheel Of Time's Rosamund Pike Shares Her Experience With India's Ayurvedic Philosophy

British actor Rosamund Pike is currently keeping her fans on the edge with her performance in the ongoing Amazon Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time. The actor recently opened up about her experience of visiting India for the first time. It was in 2010 when the Oscar-nominated star dropped all the modern amenities and crutches of life to experience the Indian culture for the first time in an Ayurvedic hospital located in Kerala. The actor revealed that the experience continues to stay with her to date.

Rosamund Pike says 'was stripped to complete essential selves, with no modern crutches'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 42-year-old actor shared that travelling to India was ‘one of her most interesting experiences of her life.’ She revealed she was writing a travel article and travelled to India with her partner at a very early stage in their relationship. She took her then-boyfriend to the detoxifying trip and admitted that it had a positive impact on the relationship as they ‘went to the hospital together in the second week of relationship.’ She called it an ‘amazing beginning.’

The award-winning actor recalled all their possessions were taken away upon arrival and the pair was given only a pair of white pyjamas. Thus, she explained they were ‘really stripped to our complete essential selves, with no phones, none of the crutches of modern life, no caffeine, no cigarettes,’ and in her partner’s case, no alcohol.

She added that the Ayurvedic philosophy is ‘very good’ in supporting all kinds of things- from ‘health to creativity to (helping with) writer’s block.’ The former Bond girl stated that she was really drawn to that. The actor asserted that she has met many Indian residents with whom she had ‘fascinating and interesting conversations.’ She feels there is ‘a lot of deep thinking in the nation and she has witnessed it.’ The Wheel of Time star, however, feels she knows too little about the country and would love to go back.

Rosamund Pike's career

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Rosamund Pike rose to fame with her role as a Bond girl in 2002’s release, Die Another Day. The actor has appeared in various hit films like Pride & Prejudice, Gone Girl, Radioactive, and others. Currently, she is leading The Wheel of Time on Amazon Prime Video as Moiraine, a strong character in the fantasy world.

(Image: Instagram/@rosamundpike)