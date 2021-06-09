'The Wood' Cast: Check Out The Details Of This Coming-of-age Drama Movie

The Wood is a 1999 coming-of-age film directed by Rick Famuyiwa. The film revolves around three Black middle class, of Mike, Slim, and Roland who have been best friends since junior high. It's three hours before Roland is to marry, and he has very cold feet. Mike and Slim must sober him up and help him decide if he wants to go through with the wedding. In flashbacks, they recall key moments of their friendship, the rites of passage of boys to men. Mike is the principal narrator, arriving in the Wood from North Carolina, nervous and shy. In addition to male friendship, the story also explores Mike’s relationship with Alicia and how their love story came into existence. Read on to know about The Wood cast and their work credits.

The Wood cast

Elayn J. Taylor as Roland’s mother

Elayn plays the role of Roland’s mother in the movie. She has been a part of some amazing projects like Dr. Dolittle, Rules of Engagement, and The X Files. She was last seen in the popular television show NCIS.

Omar Epps as Mike

Omar plays the role of Mike in the movie. Omar is known for projects like House M.D, Love & Basketball, and Dracula. He was last seen in the movie Fatal Affair.

Richard T. Jones as Slim

Richard plays the role of Slim in the movie. He has been a part of some popular projects like Event Horizon, Collateral, and Phone Booth. He was last seen in the show The Rookie in which he played a role of sergeant.

Taye Diggs as Roland

Taye Diggs plays the role of Roland in the movie The Wood. Taye is known for his performance in projects like Chicago, House on a Haunted Hill, and Rent. He was last seen in the show All American.

Sanaa Lathan as Alicia

Sanaa Lathan plays the role of Alicia in the movie. She has been a part of some amazing movies like AVP: Alien vs Predator, Love & Basketball and Blade. She was last seen in the show Solos in which she played the role of Nia.

