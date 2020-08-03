There Will Be Blood Ending Explained In Detail: Know Why Daniel Says 'I'm Finished'

There Will Be Blood is a movie released in 2007, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The movie is loosely based on the popular author Upton Sinclair’s bestseller novel, Oil. The movie gained critical acclaim and it went ahead to become one of the most celebrated movies ever. From having outstanding performances to an unimaginably great storyline, the movie remains to be one of the most favourites of many people till date. But, even today, some fans are often seen being confused over the ending of the movie. Here is There Will Be Blood ending explained. Read ahead to know-

There Will Be Blood ending explained

Why does Daniel Plainview kill Eli?

After Daniel’s fake baptism done by Eli and the popular 'Milkshake Speech' given by Daniel, here’s why Daniel kills Eli in the end. Daniel murdering his arch-nemesis, Eli, was the result of his ruthless attitude towards other people. Even though his behaviour seems to be very exaggerated and wild, many feel that taking into consideration everything that happened with Daniel in the past, his violence is justified. Daniel killed his own step-brother because he felt betrayed by him, he disowned his own son because he felt threatened by his business ventures, and finally at the end of the movie, Daniel kills Eli as an act of taking revenge.

The whole of the last scene of the movie essentially revolves around vengeance. In fact, Daniel being able to claim victory over his enemy even ties back to the very first scene of the movie, where a prospector with a broken leg somehow manages to crawl to an assay office to properly certify his discovered silver. The movie depicts that, to the capitalists, weakness is definitely non-negotiable.

Why does Daniel Plainview say I'm finished?

Even after gaining victory over Eli and having the power of the situation, Daniel Plainview feels empty from the inside. He sure has taken his revenge from Eli but still feels like something is missing. Having killed Eli, he also sees the end of himself coming soon.

What is the message of There Will Be Blood?

In the movie, money is a motivator for both, Daniel and Eli, but to strictly abide by their respective worldviews. Eli's religion and Daniel's company brutally fight against each other, but the irony of the situation is that both of them stem from the same motivations and therefore consider each other's existence as a threat. Both the characters in the movie, Daniel and Eli, seek to gain capital and power through private enterprise, but one of those two forces must eventually destroy the other one. At the end of There Will Be Blood, it is Daniel's stranglehold over natural resources and his brand of capitalism that defeats Eli’s manipulative religious fervour.

