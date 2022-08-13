'Thor: Love And Thunder': Chris Hemsworth's Wife Impresses Fans With 'intergalactic' Look

Thor: Love and Thunder is garnering tremendous love and appreciation from fans ever since its release on July 7. The film marked Chris Hemsworth's comeback as the God of Thunder and saw him pitted against vengeful Gorr: The God Butcher, who is shown as the 'most powerful' villain. Moreover, it also witnessed the Asgardian God getting back in shape after the events of Avengers: Endgame as he encountered some new supervillains.

Thor's fourth instalment not only managed to attract the masses to the theatres but it has also minted some whopping figures at the box office. The film managed to hold assertive for the first week of its theatrical run. However, Elsa Pataky impressed fans with a better look at her Thor: Love and Thunder cameo with husband Chris Hemsworth, in a post celebrating the actor's birthday.

Elsa Pataky impresses fans by sharing an intergalactic look in Thor 4

Chris Hemsworth had the special opportunity to share screen time with his daughter, India, as the youngster played the role of Gorr the God Butcher's daughter, Love. The real-life father/daughter combo showed instant chemistry on screen as their MCU characters warmed up to their new life together, although that wasn't the only cameo from the main cast's family members.

Actor Elsa Pataky took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her husband, Chris Hemsworth, from the set of Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder. This came as Pataky filmed a cameo alongside Hemsworth in Marvel Studios' latest theatrical release, which came as a part of Pataky celebrating Hemsworth's 39th birthday.

Sharing the photo, she wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to my favourite parrot trainer, kids handler and wife tamer, There’s nothing you can’t do. We love you to the moon and back. "

Meanwhile, the MCU film is one of the most anticipated superhero films of the year as it marked the fourth instalment in the Thor series and also saw many actors reprise their roles. Apart from Chris Hemsworth, the film also stars Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn, among many others.

Image: Instagram/@elsapataky