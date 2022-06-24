Last Updated:

Thor: Love And Thunder First Reactions: How MCU Fans Are Reacting To Chris Hemsworth-film

Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor: Love and Thunder had its premiere in Los Angeles and the first reactions from the screening are out. Check out here:

Thor: Love and thunder

Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor: Love and Thunder had its premiere in Los Angeles and the first reactions from the screening are out. It is pertinent to note that these are the opinions of the select few who were invited to the special premiere in LA.

The film will see Chris Hemsworth, who plays the titular superhero Thor Odinson, putting the greatest team together to fight against the God Butcher (Gorr), which will be essayed by Christian Bale, who is shown as the 'most powerful' villain as he has a sword capable of destroying the whole planet. Bale's character as Gorr will make his live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the film.

Thor's team consists of Valkyrie played by Tessa Thompson, Korg played by Taika Waititi, Jane Foster (Thor’s ex-girlfriend) played by Natalie Portman, as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy stars--Karen Gillan’s Nebula, Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, Sean Gunn’s Kraglin, and Vin Diesel’s Groot.

Read on for reactions from the premiere:

Praising Christian Bale & Russell Crowe, Erik Davis wrote, "Another classic Thor adventure! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colourful, weird Guns N' Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg!"

Jacob Kleinman tweeted, "I saw #ThorLoveAndThunder. It can't quite match the visual or comedy bombast of Ragnarok, but Taika Waititi makes up for it with an emotionally mature Marvel movie. It's also very funny (Natalie's got jokes) and features one of the most stunning visual sequences in MCU history."

Kaitlyn Booth gave mixed reactions as she wrote, "So, #ThorLoveAndThunder, I have Thoughts and Feelings, a lot of which are spoilers, some of them I'm not happy about. What I can talk about is something that the thing that made #ThorRagnarok such a breath of fresh air was how different it was from the other movies."

More on Thor: Love and Thunder

In an IndieWire report, ahead of the film's release, Taika Waititi, writer and director of Thor: Love and Thunder, called the film 'the craziest thing I’ve ever done'. He said, "I definitely feel like we put everything – every idea and every single ridiculous concept or gag or stunt or character – into this film. I couldn’t be happier with it". The film will be released in India on July 7, 2022.

Tags: Thor Love and thunder, chris hemsworth, MCU
