Throwback To When Chris Hemsworth Tried To Kiss A Cow During His India Visit; See Pic

Thor star Chris Hemsworth is definitely someone you can vouch on to be your fun travelling partner, his goofy instances being a testament to that. The actor has his own idea of fun while travelling, which his fans adore about him. Now, a hilarious incident happened while Hemsworth was on a trip to India in 2016. While on the trip with wife Elsa Pataky, the actor was pictured shirtless as he attempted to get a kiss from a cow! This incident broke the internet, sending the netizens into a frenzy. The duo documented several instances from their adventure-filled trip to the country, as they bonded with the locals, exploring the country's nooks and crannies.

Chris Hemsworth tried to kiss a cow?

The actor's fondness for India is not new and his ardent followers know its influence on his life. He made headlines during his India trip for Extraction's shoot that starred Indian actor Randeep Hooda as well. However, that's not the only time the star ventured into the country.

The Marvel star was trending on his 2016 trip following his brief romantic take with a cow. Chris uploaded a photo with the cow, captioning it “Give us a kiss gorgeous.” Have a look at the hilarious snap-

The Hemsworth couple shared other snaps of their fun trip, one in which the duo can be seen riding a bike. Elsa shared the photo and wrote," Relax love, this won’t hurt a bit! #India #adventure #royalenfield #love #fun,” as they journeyed into the Himalayas, interacting with the locals.

The actor called his time in India 'one of the most memorable experiences' of his life. Chris also uploaded an adorable selfie where he posed with Tibetan nomads, captioning it," We were lucky enough to spend a few days with a group of Tibetan nomads in the Himalayas, one of the most memorable experiences of my life. I tried to swap sunglasses with this little legend but he was having no part of it".

The actor celebrated his 38th birthday earlier this month on August 11 as well as recently wrapped the shoot for his much anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder. The upcoming Marvel movie is directed by Taika Waititi, and will also star Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 6, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

