TIFF Kicks Off With Netflix Drama 'The Swimmers', Receives 4-min Standing Ovation

Netflix drama The Swimmers, based on the real journey of two young sisters from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, gained a 4-minute standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday night. The Swimmers, directed by Sally El Hosaini got cheered by the Toronto audience for Lebanese actors and real-life sisters, Manal and Nathalie Issa. The actors played real-life sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini and the drama received a standing ovation as all four young women appeared on stage at Roy Thomson Hall for the film’s world premiere.

The director, El Hosaini of the refugee drama during a post-screening Q&A explained why she took on the project. The director said, "It’s an inspirational story." Moreover, the Toronto festival looks to crowd-pleasing The Swimmers, with its tears and emotional breakthroughs and could be this award season’s CODA, which pulled out the best picture win at last year’s Oscars.

Talking about the refugee drama, The Swimmers marks the incredible journey of the Mardini sisters who escaped war-torn Syria. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Yusra Mardini said, “I’m very speechless. It’s an honor, to be honest, to be chosen between many, many refugees to be spoken about. But this story is not just about me and my sister. It’s about sisters, it’s about women, it’s about refugees, and stateless people all over the world."

As they fled their home in Damascus, the real Mardini sisters had to swim in choppy Mediterranean seas to reach the Greek island of Lesbos as asylum seekers, before going on to compete in the pool at the Rio Olympic Games. Sister Sarah Mardini added, “I still don’t believe that we’re here today. Our goal in telling this story to put the refugee story on the table and to tell people we have dreams just like you."

Meanwhile, the TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey told the Roy Thomson Hall audience, "As we gather tonight to celebrate the power of film, I want to acknowledge the passing today of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Everyone here, and around the world, are mourning her loss". For the unversed, Queen Elizabeth II passed today at the age of 96.

