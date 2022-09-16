TIFF To Hold Free Screening Of 'Elizabeth: A Portrait In Part(s)' As Tribute To Queen

In a bid to pay their endearing tribute to UK's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, the Toronto International Film Festival is planning a free screening of Roger Michell’s Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s) on Sunday. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the last film from the ‘Notting Hill rom-com director stars Queen Elizabeth II and the documentary comprises archival footage edited into an impressionistic collage and offers behind-the-scenes access to the long-serving Queen.

Special screening of Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part (s) at TIFF

The British film director who helmed the project passed a year ago, aged 65 years. The free screening of Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s) will take place at the Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto, just a day prior to the British Queen’s funeral which will take place on Monday, September 19.

The news of the death of the Queen, came just before the beginning of the 47th edition of the Toronto International film festival, due to which the event was halted for a few minutes to commemorate the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. The 47th Toronto International Film Festival began on September 8 and will premiere many artistic films for a span of 10 days.

One of the largest single ceremonies held in Britain since the Second World War is expected to be the state burial at Westminster Abbey on September 19. King Charles III will preside over a gathering of more than 2,000 people as they bid a solemn farewell to the UK's longest-serving monarch before her mortal remains are brought to Windsor Castle for burial beside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Just before noon on that day, as the ceremony comes to an end, there will be a nationwide two-minute moment of silence. The order of ceremony, including the readings and music chosen, is anticipated to reflect more of the Queen's preferences for the funeral.

IMAGE: ANI