Tim Miller: Reason Due To Which The Director Refused To Direct Deadpool 2

Director Tim Miller had dropped out of directing Deadpool 2 due to Ryan Reynolds wanting to be in full control of the franchise. It was observed that the duo had worked extremely hard to make the first Deadpool movie. However, Ryan Reynolds had a few differences with the direction process and Tim Miller was replaced by David Leitch.

Tim said in a podcast that Ryan always wanted to be in complete control of the franchise. He said that, while it was easy to work in that way for other directors, he found it quite challenging. He further added that no can negotiate when it comes to creative differences and creative decisions as there are too many possibilities to take into consideration. Hence the director decided that if Ryan wants to control the franchise, it will be done according to his will itself.

The Terminator: Dark Fate director further added that He is okay with moving on from the project. He continued by saying when they had a meeting at Fox he understood what was going on. He addressed the fact that he gets what’s going on and that he will voluntarily quit and they guys can do what needs to be done.

The director had a similar experience when shooting for his recent film, Terminator: Dark Fate. However, this time he was present till the end of the film. The producer of the film, James Cameron said in an interview that he would often battle with Miller about the final cut of the film. Miller said that he could write a book on why the film did not work. He also mentioned that he would not want to work with Cameron again. He further added that he is proud of the movie regardless of anything.

